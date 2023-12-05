Kate Middleton continues royal duties ‘carefree’ amid race row

Kate Middleton officially opened the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit at the Evelina London Children's Hospital

Kate Middleton continues royal duties ‘carefree’ amid royal race row

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton continued her royal duties as she stepped out in London on Tuesday amid race row, sparked after Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame.



Royal expert Richard Palmer shared videos of the Princess of Wales on X, formerly Twitter, and tweeted, “Kate, patron of Evelina London, has officially opened the new Children’s Day Surgery Unit at the hospital in London.”

Commenting on Kate Middleton’s latest outing after release of Endgame, a body language expert has claimed the future queen appeared "carefree."

Judi James, while speaking to Daily Express UK, claimed "Kate quite simply focuses on the people she is meeting here, especially the children, and allows her body language to be dictated by them.

"She is fully immersive with the small children, using eye contact, animated gesticulation and a contagious smile that looks prompted by them and which is delivered for them exclusively.

Judi continued, "This is not a grinning performance of overkill signals of resilience and ‘carefree, relaxed happiness’ that has been created specifically for the cameras but it is just Kate doing her job and putting the people she is visiting look and feel like the most important factor in her life right now."