Meghan Markle’s parenting plans for Archie bashed as she’s making his life hard

Meghan Markle’s parenting strategy to raising Archie and Lilibet has just been bashed by experts

Experts have just bashed Meghan Markle’s take to parenting Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

All of these claims have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she referenced “At the time of writing it’s all a case of ‘Scobie says’ versus an implacable Palace silence, an approach that normally eager over-sharers the Sussexes are following too.”

But for now, Ms Elser urges the public to “forget what happens in the next few days” as well as “Forget however much gnashing of teeth might be happening behind the doors of Clarence House and Adelaide Cottage this weekend and forget the clutch of loyal courtiers onto their sixth double espressos and second whiteboard as they try to work out how to respond.”

Later on into her piece Ms Elser also wrote, “as this imbroglio overtakes the Palace and the House of Montecito, won’t someone think of the prince and princess?”

“What little, if any chance, there might have been of Archie especially but Lili too forming some sort of real bond or connection with their British family has, this week, taken a massive hit.”

Before concluding she also added, “How much harder will it be for Charles to ever really get to know his American grandchildren now that the youngest prince will one day know that, according to his mum, his grandfather had ‘concerns’ about his skin colour while he was still in utero?”

After all, “The situation was parlous enough already.”