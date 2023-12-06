Omid Scobie accused of putting the future of the monarchy at risk by ‘ensuring a schism’

The author of Endgame Omid Scobie has just been accused of putting the entire future of the British throne under risk

File Footage

Experts believe Omid Scobie has managed to single handedly put the future of the British monarchy under risk of collapse by “ensuring this schism.”



All of this has been referenced and brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the Sussex siblings’ future difficulties.

Not to mention all this has come in the wake of Endgame’s release and its explosive claims against ‘racist royals’ who had questions about Archie’s skin color.

She started refencing it all by writing, “now, this week, piled on top of this already vertiginous pile of obstacles to Archie and Lili ever knowing their British family, we can add Endgame’s revealing of the so-called ‘royal racists’.”

Read More: Prince William, Kate Middletons true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed ahead of Christmas

After all, its anyone’s guess “How will it feel for the prince, at some stage in the future, to know that his mother believes his grandfather and aunt were expressing unconscious bias towards him, before he was even born?”

Ms Elser also posed a myriad of questions in her piece and said, “Have this week’s events just further ingrained and further entrenched the chasm between Montecito and the monarchy?”

“Has this Endgame mess ensured this schism will continue to blight the next generation?”

Because even though its well known that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’.”

It is “just not, in the case of Harry and Meghan, a village anywhere near the Windsor Great Park or an Albert-approved Chrism.”