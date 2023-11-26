Prince William, Kate Middleton's true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed ahead of Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the future king and queen, had sent gifts to Lilibet and Archie on Christmas in 2022

Prince William, Kate Middleton true feelings for Archie, Lilibet revealed ahead of Christmas

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly at odds with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, however, the royals are said to keep up one Christmas tradition for their kids.



The royal brothers are currently not on speaking terms but they exchange gifts for their children on the annual festival.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah had claimed last year: "Believe it or not, the Waleses and the Sussexes are exchanging Christmas gifts this year.”

She further claimed, “In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive Archie and Lilibet of a present under the tree.”

The Sun shared the royal expert's remarks amid claims Meghan and Harry want to celebrate this Christmas with the royal family in UK.

Roya Nikkhah went on to say, “And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis. There will be no presents exchanged between the adults."

The report claimed that the future king and queen had sent gifts to Lilibet and Archie in 2022.

The California-based royals had also done the same for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Following the tradition, this year it is also expected that the royals will exchange gifts for their children.