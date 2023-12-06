Kate Middleton refuses to give haters the satisfaction of seeing her sweat amid racism row

 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton takes notes from Princess Diana’s rituals by exuding energy like hers during first public appearance amid ongoing racism row.

Stepping out to visit the Evelina London Children's Hospital, Kate, the Princess of Wales, made sure she sends a “non-verbal” message to Omid Scobie and his alleged pals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Analyzing her body language, Judi James revealed that Kate avoided drama by creating an “image of determination” during her hospital visit.

"Kate’s walk up to the hospital shows a raised chin, wide stride and her arms hanging by her sides, creating an image of determination and drama-free resilience,” James told The Mirror.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle mocks Charles, Kate during first appearance after ‘Endgame’

"The only time she does raise her left hand to hold it near her stomach it looks like a subconscious gesture to feature Diana’s engagement ring,” she added.

The outlet noted how Kate has been doing a similar comforting gesture since Scobie's book targeted her with scathing accusations, possibly drawing strength from Diana as it's a visit to a children's hospital where the late Princess used similar comforting touches.

James continued, "Kate's new hairstyle with the heavy side fringe does mean she gives the impression of hiding behind her hair a few times here but she seems aware of the problem and keen to deal with it.”

“Pushing her hair behind her ear on more than one occasion to ensure her face is visible to the cameras and to dispel any idea that she would prefer to hide away right now than appear in public,” she added.

