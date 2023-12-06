King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all smiles in the family portrait

Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles, Kate Middleton show unity amid race row

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views after King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla showed unity amid royal race row.



King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all smiles in a family portrait released Tuesday ahead of the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

The palace shared the photo with caption, “This evening, The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed the world's ambassadors to Buckingham Palace.”

The Sun published the photo on its front page with a powerful title.

Reposting the page on his X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan tweeted “Great front page. The best answer to the race-baiting Montecito moaners is to remind them, with quiet dignified regal splendour, who the real royal A-list is and what they gave up to be D-list celebrity grifters whose only currency is trashing their families for $.”

Piers Morgan tweet has received thousands of likes within no time.