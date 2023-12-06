 
menu
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles, Kate Middleton show unity amid race row

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all smiles in the family portrait

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles, Kate Middleton show unity amid race row
Piers Morgan reacts as King Charles, Kate Middleton show unity amid race row

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his views after King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla showed unity amid royal race row.

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were all smiles in a family portrait released Tuesday ahead of the Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Read More: King Charles true feelings for Lilibet, Archie disclosed amid race row

The palace shared the photo with caption, “This evening, The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed the world's ambassadors to Buckingham Palace.”

The Sun published the photo on its front page with a powerful title.

Also Read: Royal family sends powerful message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid race row

Reposting the page on his X, formerly Twitter handle, Piers Morgan tweeted “Great front page. The best answer to the race-baiting Montecito moaners is to remind them, with quiet dignified regal splendour, who the real royal A-list is and what they gave up to be D-list celebrity grifters whose only currency is trashing their families for $.”

Piers Morgan tweet has received thousands of likes within no time.

Prince Harry breaks silence as he faces first major blow after 'Endgame' release
Prince Harry breaks silence as he faces first major blow after 'Endgame' release
Taylor Swift awarded 'highest honor'
Taylor Swift awarded 'highest honor'
Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne debate recreational substances
Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne debate recreational substances
King Charles true feelings for Lilibet, Archie disclosed amid race row video
King Charles true feelings for Lilibet, Archie disclosed amid race row
Jennifer Lopez claims Ben Affleck knows her more than anyone
Jennifer Lopez claims Ben Affleck knows her more than anyone
Hugh Grant recalls shocking reason behind accepting ‘Wonka’ role video
Hugh Grant recalls shocking reason behind accepting ‘Wonka’ role
Royal family sends powerful message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid race row video
Royal family sends powerful message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid race row
Princess Charlene looks ‘unhappy and isolated' in Prince Albert marriage like Princess Diana
Princess Charlene looks ‘unhappy and isolated' in Prince Albert marriage like Princess Diana
Chris Martin still thinks of ex Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘family’
Chris Martin still thinks of ex Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘family’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have divorced Royal family but still won’t give up titles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have divorced Royal family but still won’t give up titles
Sofia Vergara hit with shocking lawsuit by house contractors
Sofia Vergara hit with shocking lawsuit by house contractors
Angelina Jolie disses Hollywood while revealing major acting role
Angelina Jolie disses Hollywood while revealing major acting role