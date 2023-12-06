King Charles also talked about Lilibet and Archie during his speech in Dubai last week.

King Charles true feelings for Lilibet, Archie disclosed amid race row

Britain’s King Charles is desperate to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet amid race row, sparked after release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.



According to a report by Mirror UK, King Charles has sent a desperate plea to see Archie and Lilibet on Christmas.

The publication, citing sources, reported King Charles is hoping for "peace and positivity" among his family, something that means "everything to him".

The insiders further claim it pains King Charles that he is yet to meet Lilibet. “He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too."

The Mirror reported that the source speaking to Bella magazine claimed King Charles still loves Harry greatly.

It is King Charles ‘greatest hope’ that, at some point, they can put differences aside and move forward as a loving family, the insiders said.

The monarch would find it "devastating" if the California-based royals spent another Christmas away from the Royal Family.