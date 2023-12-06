King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla show unity

Royal family sends powerful message to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry amid race row

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have apparently sent a powerful message to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that the royals are united amid race row, sparked after release of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.



The monarch, Camilla, William and Kate publicly reunited for the first time since Endgame was released last week.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Kate and William at the annual diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Around 500 members of the Diplomatic Corps were invited for drinks in the State Rooms at the Palace.

Later, taking to X, formerly Twitter, the palace shared a sweet photo of the King, queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The photo was posted with caption, “This evening, The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed the world's ambassadors to Buckingham Palace.

“Hosted annually, the Diplomatic Reception celebrates London as home to one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world.”