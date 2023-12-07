Numerous fans referenced her feud with Taylor by dropping the infamous snake emoji in the comments section

Kim Kardashian chooses not to engage as Taylor Swift reignites drama

Kim Kardashian has opted not to respond to the pop sensation Taylor Sensation after the latter reignited their bilateral drama.

The 33-year-old billionaire was honoured as Time's Person of the Year and in an interview with the publication the songstress took a swipe at The Kardashians star and her former husband Kanye West.

Taylor slammed the reality TV star for taking her down psychologically and forcing her into hiding during their long-running feud. She also took a jibe at the Chicago rapper and labelled the former couple as trash.

According to Daily Mail, Kim has brushed off the re-ignited feud by choosing not to respond to it.

Taking to Instagram, the SKIMS founder posted a picture of herself showcasing her midriff as she rocked in a strapless chestnut top and trousers from her shapewear brand.

In her first official grid post since the article was published, the star earlier shared a clip from her interview with entrepreneur Maverick Carter.



She captioned the post: "My episode of @makespringhill is out now #Mavericks with @mavcarter #MakeItTillYouMakeIt."

During her conversation with Maverick, Kim said, "I always tell my kids that I am so proud of you," adding that she is actually very proud of them.

While Kim avoided mentioning the latest controversy, Instagram users didn't let her forget it in the comments section.



Numerous fans referenced her feud with Taylor by dropping the infamous snake emoji in the comments section.

The mentioned feud between the songstress and the reality TV star is from 2016 when the rapper Kanye (now Ye) added vulgar lyrics about Swift in one of his songs.