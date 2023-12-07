 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Bruce Willis’ disease has brought his family ‘closer together’

Bruce Willis family ‘soaking up every moment’ amid actor’s progressing dementia, says source

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Bruce Willis’ disease has brought his family ‘closer together’
Bruce Willis’ disease has brought his family ‘closer together’

Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis has brought his family “closer together” as they “soak up every moment” they get with him.

The Sixth Sense star’s heath has started to decline where he has “more bad days” than “good days” amid his struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider close to the situation said that Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters are making his remaining days as memorable as they can be.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” the insider said. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together.”

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis' family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness

“No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him,” they added before revealing that the entire family is “there all the time.”

“Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.

“Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him,” the source added.

Speaking of his health, the insider said the Hollywood star is “declining” but he is getting the best care from his blended family and close friends.

Before concluding, the source said Bruce is “still mostly there and present when he’s mentally and physically able.”

Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private
Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear
Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear
Paris Hilton shocks internet with strange admission about son
Paris Hilton shocks internet with strange admission about son
Kim Kardashian chooses not to engage as Taylor Swift reignites drama
Kim Kardashian chooses not to engage as Taylor Swift reignites drama
Shannen Doherty learned shocking truth about husband before cancer surgery
Shannen Doherty learned shocking truth about husband before cancer surgery
Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle go 'beyond repair': 'Would take lot of forgiveness'
Meghan Markle, Thomas Markle go 'beyond repair': 'Would take lot of forgiveness'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'small puzzle' in 'very real concerns' about Royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'small puzzle' in 'very real concerns' about Royals
What horrible effects did Angelina Jolie face after Brad Pitt split?
What horrible effects did Angelina Jolie face after Brad Pitt split?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'treacherous little ratbags' by Piers Morgan
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry called 'treacherous little ratbags' by Piers Morgan
King Charles will not 'play ball' as Royals strike for unity message
King Charles will not 'play ball' as Royals strike for unity message
King Charles showcases 'haunted look' like Prince Harry before Megxit
King Charles showcases 'haunted look' like Prince Harry before Megxit