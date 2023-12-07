Bruce Willis family ‘soaking up every moment’ amid actor’s progressing dementia, says source

Bruce Willis’ disease has brought his family ‘closer together’

Bruce Willis’ dementia diagnosis has brought his family “closer together” as they “soak up every moment” they get with him.



The Sixth Sense star’s heath has started to decline where he has “more bad days” than “good days” amid his struggle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider close to the situation said that Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters are making his remaining days as memorable as they can be.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” the insider said. “This experience has brought the whole family even closer together.”

“No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him,” they added before revealing that the entire family is “there all the time.”

“Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.

“Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him,” the source added.

Speaking of his health, the insider said the Hollywood star is “declining” but he is getting the best care from his blended family and close friends.

Before concluding, the source said Bruce is “still mostly there and present when he’s mentally and physically able.”