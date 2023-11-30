Bruce Willis's family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness

Bruce Willis' family making sure he knows how much he is 'loved' as he struggles with dementia

File Footage

Bruce Willis’ family is making sure the actor’s remaining days are memorable as he battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The Sixth Sense actor’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, and daughters, including his ex-wife Demi Moore, are making him as “happy and comfortable as they can right now.”

Speaking with In Touch Weekly about the ailing actor, an insider said, “They’ve been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly.”

“Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is,” the source added.

The source revealed that Willis has reached a stage in his disease where he is unable to recognize his family members. This has become emotionally challenging for the family.

“They’re all sad for Bruce,” the tipster added. “They don’t know how long he’s got, so they’re treating every day like it’s his last.”

The Hollywood star’s family has been actively raising awareness regarding the health concerns faced by him since he was diagnosed with Aphasia.

All of his family members, especially his wife, have been actively participating in TV interviews and social media campaigns to raise awareness about the disease.