Thursday, December 07, 2023
Melanie Walker

Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors

Lupita Nyong'o & Joshua Jackson sparked romance rumors in October by attending a concert together

Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson confirmed romance rumors with their recent public appearance.

According to the exclusive pictures obtained by TMZ, the Oscar winner and The Fringe alum were seen holding hands as they stepped out for a stroll near Joshua Tree, California.

The eyewitnesses claim that the new couple “gazed at each other lovingly” while enjoying a nice conversation on their sunny walk.

Lupita rocked a long-sleeved white shirt that said “IT’S OKAY TO CRY” and paired it with yellow pants and boots. On the other hand, the 45-year-old also wore white long-sleeved shirt with brown pants and white sneakers while rocking a blue beanie on his head.

In October, the Black Panther star announced her breakup with Selema Maskela by penning a lengthy caption on Instagram.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust. I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” she had written.

The announcement came just a day after a day after she was seen attending a Janelle Monae concert with Joshua, who had also just recently split from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith.

