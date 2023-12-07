Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true

Thursday, December 07, 2023
Kim Kardashian was reportedly left heartbroken after her daughter, North West, told her she wants to live with her controversial father, Kanye West.
According to Life & Style, the reality TV megastar always feared her kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, would one day choose their father over her.
In a recent episode of her hit reality TV show, The Kardashians, the Skim founder revealed how her 10-year-old prefers to live in Kanye’s apartment than Kim’s luxury house.
Kim said North wants a simpler lifestyle with no nannies, no chef and no security. “She’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’” she said of her eldest daughter.
Speaking on the matter, the tipster said, “North wants a simpler life, to be a kid in a normal home, but it’s breaking Kim’s heart to hear her say those things.”
“That’s Kim’s greatest fear — having her kids pick Kanye over her,” the insider revealed.
It is pertinent to note how close of a bond North has developed with Kanye’s new wife, Bianca Censori, which is another stressful matter for Kim.
A source told Star Magazine, “Kim thinks Bianca is getting too close to her daughter,” adding that she is "definitely jealous” of the new woman in Kanye’s life.