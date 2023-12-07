The announcement comes after a fourth woman accused Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual assault

50 Cent announces project on Sean Diddy Combs’ SA allegations

50 Cent announced a documentary on sexual assault accusations against Sean Diddy Combs.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, said his production company is working on the project and all the proceedings and sales earned will benefit sexual assault and rape victims.

Taking to this Instagram account, 50 Cent shared a clip of Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry's testimony in which he backs the allegations of Diddy's predatory behavior.

In the video, he alleges that the music mogul would serve drugged bottles of alcohol to women which would make them unconscious.

Moreover, Mark stated that Diddy would also warn his crew not to drink from those bottles and only take the ones he set aside for him and the rest of his crew.

The announcement comes after a fourth woman alleged that Diddy gang-raped her when she was 17.



The anonymous accuser, who’s being quoted as Jane Doe, claimed that she first met Bad Boy Entertainment President Harve Pierre in 2003 who then introduced her to Diddy.

She continued, "I accepted the invitation and met the singer in New York City in one of his studios," adding that a recording session was going on again when the rapper allegedly told her to “sit in his lap."