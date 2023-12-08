Jonathan has denied two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree

Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari testifies in assault case

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has found himself in legal trouble as his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has testified against him about the substantial pain she suffered due to an alleged assault from the actor.

The British dancer detailed the whole incident in court, revealing that the alleged assault took place in March.

According to the Mirror, the criminal complaint by Grace at that time stated that the actor grabbed his then-girlfriend's right middle finger before throwing her back into the car after she got out.

Grace added that she suffered bruising, swelling and substantial pain.

During a recent hearing of her complaint against Jonathan, she wiped her tears while claiming, "The incident left me covered in blood, my ear swollen, and my middle finger more or less black."

She continued, "When I was trying to sleep, I was very aware that I couldn’t lie on the right side of my head," adding that it was an everything hurts situation.

Grace has also accused Majors of being a controlling and manipulative partner.

Jonathan has denied two counts of assault in the third degree, aggravated harassment in the second degree.

After Grace called the police back in March, the actor was arrested. In response to the actor's arrest, a counter-complaint was filed against Jonathan's ex-girlfriend Grace.

The New York Police Department(NYPD) arrested Grace in October and charged her with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief for her role in the altercation.