King Charles and Queen Camilla share Christmas greetings with Royal fans

King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have shared their momentous Christmas card.

His Majesty is heartily greeting his admirers a Merry Christmas with beloved wife in a photo clicked from their coronation this May.

Turning to their Instagram this week, the couple captions: "This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand."



Commenting on the photo, royal admirers were quick to garner love on the husband and wife.

One wrote: "Such a lovely card and a beautiful photo of His Majesty The King and Queen. Merry Christmas from Canada!"



"I wish I could have one, their Majesties look amazing," another added.



"I would love one of these," a third commented.

