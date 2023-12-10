 
menu
Sunday, December 10, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See

King Charles and Queen Camilla share Christmas greetings with Royal fans

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, December 10, 2023

King Charles, Queen Camilla coronation Christmas card dropped: See
King Charles, Queen Camilla 'coronation' Christmas card dropped: See

King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, have shared their momentous Christmas card.

His Majesty is heartily greeting his admirers a Merry Christmas with beloved wife in a photo clicked from their coronation this May.

Turning to their Instagram this week, the couple captions: "This year’s official Christmas card features a photograph of The King and Queen taken in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day by Hugo Burnand."

Commenting on the photo, royal admirers were quick to garner love on the husband and wife.

One wrote: "Such a lovely card and a beautiful photo of His Majesty The King and Queen. Merry Christmas from Canada!"

"I wish I could have one, their Majesties look amazing," another added.

"I would love one of these," a third commented.

Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'
Keke Palmer speaks out after 'suffering Darius Jackson's ordeal'
Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo
Kate Middleton, Prince William Christmas card released: See Photo
Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update
Kanye West's much-awaited album gets fresh update
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
John Stamos pays emotional tribute to late stylist Ralph Cirella
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Kenny Chesney's early support led Taylor Swift to stardom
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Mark Wahlberg embraces old age, looks forward to playing older roles
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Greta Gerwig hints at 'Barbie' spin-off
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Director David Ayer makes a big announcement for 'Suicide Squad' fans
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Taylor Swift likely to turn down Travis Kelce's marriage proposal?
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Internet reacts to 2 Chainz road accident in Miami
Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy
Jungkook calls out sasaeng fans invading his privacy
Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family
Meghan Markle wants ‘part time' reunion with Royal family