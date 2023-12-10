The scripted Korean drama of Squid Games is also set to return for its second season

Squid Game: The Challenge producers tease second spin-off with new games

Popular Netflix series Squid Games spinoff Squid Games: The Challenge has recently ended with player no. 281 named Mai Whelan taking home a whopping $4.56 million prize money.



The finale of the show saw an intense session of game of Rock, Paper, Scissors where Mai beat her rival player no. 451 named Phill Cain.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the producers of the show have recently teased the second spin-off for the series.

In an interview with the publication, the show's executive producers John Hay and Stephen Lambert have revealed that the viewers can expect new games in the next season, adding that there's a potential that some of the cast members from season 1 might also return to give it a second try.

Lambert said, "We need to coordinate with the Korean team to know what they are doing in Squid Games second series," adding that it's very early days.

The scripted drama of Squid Games is also set to return for its second season, the producers of the unscripted game show spinoff were ready to replicate the games from the second season.

Lambert said, "We are saving ideas for other shows, and now we have got a season 2, we should not disclose them."