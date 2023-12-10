Meghan Markle's team in horror after explosive Endgame

Backlash from Endgame has caused Meghan Markle’s team to grow concerned

Meghan Markle’s team is reportedly feeling overwhelmed and stuck in utter horror over Endgame and its explosive claims.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Angela Levin. She weighed in on things during one of her most recent chats with GB News.

While starting off the conversation, she referenced the fear and horror that is engulfing WME, now that the names of two royal racists are exposed.

She started everything off by saying, “They said they were ‘horrified’, that can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan.”

“It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well-known agency be clear about how they feel.”

“Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency has told her to ‘stop moaning,’ because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it,” Levin continued.

“If they now feel they have an even harder job to do in order to get her famous, it’s going to be difficult,” she said. “It is going to be very difficult to get the glamour she wants.”