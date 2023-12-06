Prince Harry breaks silence as he faces first major blow after 'Endgame' release

Prince Harry reportedly got a “Save the Date” card to the wedding of his friend next summer but declined to attend

Prince Harry reacts as he faces first major blow after 'Endgame' release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said nothing over the past week about the appalling claims made against the senior royals in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.



Following these claims, there were reports, the California-based royals have been excluded from the wedding of Prince Archie's godfather Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, as royal rift deepens.

Now, Page Six has revealed Prince Harry got a “Save the Date” card to the wedding next summer but declined to attend the wedding to avoid an awkward clash with his brother Prince William and other family members amid their boiling family feud.

The source told the publication, “Harry actually got a ‘save the date’ card a few months ago but called Hugh and said it would be too awkward if he and Meghan Markle attended, so he made his apologies and Hugh understood.”

The reports claimed King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton have all been invited to the wedding ceremony which is taking place in June next year.

Earlier, according to a report by the Times, Harry and Meghan were excluded from the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor as royal rift deepens following bombshell claims by Scobie.

And royal expert Roya Nikkhah had dubbed this snub ‘A real blow to Harry and Meghan.’

Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, got engaged to Olivia Henson in April this year.