King Charles does not want to strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's titles

King Charles would not be 'happy' after strpping Meghan, Harry titles

King Charles will refrain from stripping Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles.

His Majesty, who is spending his monarchy in a rift with younger son, Prince Harry, will not harm his children.

Conservative MP Bob Seely notes amid the problems, the 75-year-old would not remove the couple’s titles.

Meanwhile, BBC correspondent Jennie Bond said: "I don't think King Charles would be happy about any overt move to strip Harry and Meghan of titles. He is not vindictive and this would be seen as that."

This comes as a source close to the monarch tells The Sun that His Majesty will not be ‘blackmailed’ by the Sussexes.

The insider said: "The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy."