Sia took to her social media and opened up about staying truthful to her fans no matter what

Sia shares life-altering update amid health issues

Sia decided to get real with her fans on social media as she opened up about getting a cosmetic surgery.

Taking to her X account (formerly known as Twitter), the 47-year-old singer spoke up about how a medicine contributed to her weight gain which is why she has decided to opt for liposuction.

Sia added that she’s only sharing the update because she wants to stay honest with her fans.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look,” she penned.

The Cheap Thrills crooner further clarified that she wants her fans to know that the change did not come from diet and exercise.

“I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety."

Sia admitted that she has confidence issues and signed off by requesting for prayers, writing: “I love you, keep going!”