 
menu
Monday, December 11, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sia shares life-altering update amid health issues

Sia took to her social media and opened up about staying truthful to her fans no matter what

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, December 11, 2023

Sia shares life-altering update amid health issues
Sia shares life-altering update amid health issues

Sia decided to get real with her fans on social media as she opened up about getting a cosmetic surgery.

Taking to her X account (formerly known as Twitter), the 47-year-old singer spoke up about how a medicine contributed to her weight gain which is why she has decided to opt for liposuction.

Sia added that she’s only sharing the update because she wants to stay honest with her fans.

“Had to take a medication that made me put on a lot of weight that I just can’t shift with exercise or thyroid meds so I went in for lipo today. Please know that I am so lucky to have the resources to change the way I look,” she penned.

The Cheap Thrills crooner further clarified that she wants her fans to know that the change did not come from diet and exercise.

“I want to be truthful about all of my procedures so I don’t contribute to the system that tells us we aren’t enough. I am insecure like most people and being in the public eye gives me anxiety." 

Sia admitted that she has confidence issues and signed off by requesting for prayers, writing: “I love you, keep going!”

Offset faces cheating allegations amid Cardi B trouble
Offset faces cheating allegations amid Cardi B trouble
Joe Manganiello debuts new beau following Sofia Vergara divorce
Joe Manganiello debuts new beau following Sofia Vergara divorce
NFL analyst thinks Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's wife?
NFL analyst thinks Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce's wife?
'Squid Games: The Challenge' contestant Bee Dee shares experience and tips video
'Squid Games: The Challenge' contestant Bee Dee shares experience and tips
Bryan Adams spoke to Princess Diana, tried to 'save' her before death
Bryan Adams spoke to Princess Diana, tried to 'save' her before death
Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz
Elon Musk's humorous take on Tesla's role in Netflix movie creates buzz
Eminem faces death hoax as fans left devastated by false rumours video
Eminem faces death hoax as fans left devastated by false rumours
Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names
Travis Scott, John McEnroe clash in fiery debate over Nike sneaker names
Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer
Queen Elizabeth II wrote letter about Meghan, Harry 'security' to her officer
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split
Britney Spears' candid thoughts about being single amid Sam Asghari split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dubbed 'biggest losers' over 2023 failures
Omid Scobie shows 'signs of tension' as 'Endgame' creates troubles
Omid Scobie shows 'signs of tension' as 'Endgame' creates troubles