Zac Efron remembers Matthew Perry on his special day

Zac Efron on Matthew Perry: 'Thank you for motivating me'

On one of the biggest achievements of his career, Zac Efron remembered Matthew Perry on his pivotal day as he was awarded the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



In the ceremony, the Disney star heaped praise on his 2009's 17 Again coactor saying, "Collaborating with him and [director Burr Steers] — it was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways."

He continued, "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, and for that, thank you so much, Matthew. Thinking about you a lot today."

Matthew previously wanted Zac to play him in his biopic. To which the latter told People, "I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," he continued. "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

The wish stemmed from the Friends star's aspirations to make a film on his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

His friend, Athenna Crosby, told ET, "He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life, and he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie. He said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version and that he was gonna ask him soon to do that."