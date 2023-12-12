Kanye West pushing Bianca Censori away amid marital troubles

Kanye West reportedly pushing away from his wife Bianca Censori after one-year marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori reportedly could not end their marital woes despite taking time away and later reuniting in Dubai for a vacation.



The controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, is said to be “pushing” the Yeezy designer away from him after realizing she is using him for his money.

“There’s been trouble brewing between them,” an insider told In Touch Weekly. “She’s been burning a hole through his credit cards and using cash to buy jewelry and designer bags.”

“He feels like she’s taking advantage of his generosity,” the insider said, while claiming that the rapper has been diverting his mind off of his marital issues by focusing on his kids.

Taking time apart “doesn’t bode well” for their relationship, the insider said adding, “Kanye’s been focusing on his kids and pushing Bianca away.”

“Kanye is hot and cold, and he’s gone cold on Bianca,” they shared.

Meanwhile, Bianca’s friends are urging her to maintain her distance from “control freak” Kanye West if he does not stop from micromanaging her.