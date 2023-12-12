 
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Bianca Censori, Kanye West have 'huge fight' after she 'wore what she wanted'

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Bianca Censori and Kanye West have reportedly had a “huge fight” over her more free attitude after she returned from a visit to her family.

Sources close to Bianca fear the rapper, 46, is exerting control over her wardrobe following a fight after her recent solo trip to Australia.

Insiders say Bianca loved the attention from her time back home in Melbourne last month. However, she returned to find Kanye disapproving of her independence.

“When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him. She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

It seems this disagreement led to their “huge fight.” The source noted that was “because he does not like his women to be themselves,” adding, “He wants them to be sexy – but sexy with what he wants them to wear. The next time she is out she is naked with a stuffed animal.”

The tipster continued: “It is like a child holding onto their stuffed animal or their blanket. They do it because the feel secure with it. It helps to relieve anxiety. But when a grown woman is naked in public carrying a stuffed animal…”

“This scares those who know her. Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should be holding onto her husband’s hand. She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye’s play,” concluded the source. 

