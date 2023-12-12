Amy Robach clears up her comments about former colleague and friend Sara Haines

Amy Robach on Sara Haines firing remarks: It was a joke

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are clarifying their light-hearted comments about The View co-host Sara Haines, where they previously said that the anchor might get fired from ABC after getting in touch with them during their romance scandal at the GMA3.



In the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the 50-year-old said, "We joked, 'We hope she doesn't get fired."

She continued, "We just wanted to make it clear: Sara Haines did not get fired from 'The View'… It is funny how people pick up those things and make something out of it."

For those unversed, the T.J. said on their podcast premiere, "They're probably going to fire her after this airs."

Responding to the remark, Amy said, "I know, that's why I was afraid. I think it's positive, but maybe it won't be positive for her."

In other news, the lovebirds recently showcased their exciting chemistry on the iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 red carpet.

Speaking about the outing on their podcast, “We flew out to L.A. proudly, didn’t have to duck paparazzi, walked right off that plane holding hands, it was amazing,” the 50-year-old added. “It’s funny how the smallest things feel so great and that was one of them.”



“We’re proud stepping off the plane,” her partner noted. “Take our picture!”.