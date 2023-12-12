 
menu
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Amy Robach on Sara Haines firing remarks: It was a joke

Amy Robach clears up her comments about former colleague and friend Sara Haines

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Amy Robach on Sara Haines firing remarks: It was a joke
Amy Robach on Sara Haines firing remarks: It was a joke

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are clarifying their light-hearted comments about The View co-host Sara Haines, where they previously said that the anchor might get fired from ABC after getting in touch with them during their romance scandal at the GMA3.

In the latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J., the 50-year-old said, "We joked, 'We hope she doesn't get fired."

She continued, "We just wanted to make it clear: Sara Haines did not get fired from 'The View'… It is funny how people pick up those things and make something out of it."

For those unversed, the T.J. said on their podcast premiere, "They're probably going to fire her after this airs."

Responding to the remark, Amy said, "I know, that's why I was afraid. I think it's positive, but maybe it won't be positive for her."

In other news, the lovebirds recently showcased their exciting chemistry on the iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 red carpet.

Speaking about the outing on their podcast, “We flew out to L.A. proudly, didn’t have to duck paparazzi, walked right off that plane holding hands, it was amazing,” the 50-year-old added. “It’s funny how the smallest things feel so great and that was one of them.”

“We’re proud stepping off the plane,” her partner noted. “Take our picture!”.

Bianca Censori, Kanye West have ‘huge fight' after she ‘wore what she wanted'
Bianca Censori, Kanye West have ‘huge fight' after she ‘wore what she wanted'
Omid Scobie using Meghan Markle for his ‘five minutes of fame'
Omid Scobie using Meghan Markle for his ‘five minutes of fame'
King Charles knows ‘overreacting' to Omid Scobie's book would ‘escalate matters' video
King Charles knows ‘overreacting' to Omid Scobie's book would ‘escalate matters'
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes explain PDA filled red carpet debut
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes explain PDA filled red carpet debut
Kanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt
Kanye West yet again stirs controversy with latest stunt
'Stanger Things': THESE main characters will not be in spin-offs
'Stanger Things': THESE main characters will not be in spin-offs
Brad Pitt eyeing career change amid personal problems?
Brad Pitt eyeing career change amid personal problems?
Drew Barrymore bashed for ‘caressing' Oprah's arm in new video: Watch video
Drew Barrymore bashed for ‘caressing' Oprah's arm in new video: Watch
Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt ‘formally apologized' to his kids over his 2016 plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed
Kate Middleton's plan to punish Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over 'Endgame' revealed
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Adam Lambert reacts to meeting Kate Middleton at carol service
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed
Travis Kelce's birthday plans for Taylor Swift revealed