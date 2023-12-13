Brooklyn Nine Nine ran for 8 seasons during which Andre Braugher won two Critics' Choice Awards

'Brooklyn Nine Nine' stars break silence on Andre Braugher’s death

Andre Braugher’s untimely death has taken a toll on his Brooklyn Nine Nine co-stars as they pen heartbroken obituaries for their Captain Holt.

Terry Crews, who played Lieutenant Terry Jeffords in the Golden Globe-winning series, took to his Instagram account expressing disbelief in the shocking news.

“Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man,” he wrote.

Chelsea Peretti, who played Gina, shared a picture of Andre with his portrait in police uniform and penned: “Love you ❤ ️ I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick.”

Jo Lo Truglio, aka Charles Boyle, wrote on his handle: “I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt.”

His on-screen husband Marc Evan Jackson, who played Kevin, penned a short and sweet tribute: “O Captain. My Captain.”

Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker, known as Detective Scully and Detective Hitchcock, respectively, also extended their condolences while singing praise for Andre’s talent.

“Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him,” Joel penned.

“The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family,” Dirk wrote.

However, actors Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz are yet to comment on Andre's death.