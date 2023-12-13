 
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future predicted if they divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018 and share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's future predicted if they divorce

Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the "New or living Nostradamus" and his wife Jane Hamilton-Parker, who is also a psychic, have predicted about the future of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle if the couple ever split.

According to a report by the Daily Star, the psychic couple spoke about the “End of Prince Harry” and what they think will happen if the Duke divorces Meghan Markle.

Read More: ‘Driven out by force': King Charles could abdicate in 2024

Craig believes: “Suppose they did diverge… I would see Meghan fall into obscurity. She’s got this whole thing in her mind that she’s going to be a politician, the next Oprah perhaps – but if it wasn’t for Harry she’d be absolutely zero.”

The psychic went on to predict, “I think she’d become a second-rate talk show star if she broke with Harry.”

The psychic couple also predicted about Prince Harry if he split with Meghan Markle, saying he would “come back to the UK” where he would need to “bury the hatchet with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are their own ‘worst enemies'?

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018 and share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet together.

