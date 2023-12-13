King Charles was officially crowned in May this year and Prince William is his heir

‘Driven out by force': King Charles could abdicate in 2024

Britain’s King Charles could be ‘forced’ to abdicate in 2024, and his younger son Prince Harry could become the King of England, according to the predictions by the 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus.



According to the Daily Mail, British author and Nostradamus commentator Mario Reading has analyzed the French astrologer’s predictions saying that King Charles III would be abdicating due to “persistent attacks on both himself and his second wife.”

The monarch’s younger son Prince Harry would replace Charles as king instead of Prince William because he — the “Spare” heir — has “no mark of a king.”

Mario Reading was analyzing one of the passages from Nostradamus long text which says that a “King of the Isles” will be “driven out by force.”

According to the publication, another passage supposedly about Charles says “soon afterward [a disastrous war] a new King shall be anointed / Who, for a long time, will appease the earth.”

King Charles was officially crowned in May this year, and his elder son Prince William is next in line to British throne.

