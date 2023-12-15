King Charles 'trust' on Prince Harry 'very little' for Christmas invite

King Charles does not trust Prince Harry with his secrets and love

King Charles does not trust Prince Harry enough to meet and reconcile their issues.

The monarch is hurt by royal author Omid Scobie’s book ‘Endgame,’ which has added problems to grievances created by Prince Harry’s book titled ‘Spare.’

A source told Express.co.uk: “There is very little trust there which is understandable.

The insider added that any chance for a meeting would only possible if third party intervenes in it, noting that the minutes of the rendezvous could be recorded.

“If there will be a meeting, it will have to be done properly with aides and officials present, and everything documented with minutes taken.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.