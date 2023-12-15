Prince Harry told Meghan Markle not to 'pose in front of 'Taj Mahal': Here's Why

 
Friday, December 15, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'baffled' Meghan Markle as he issued a stern warning to her about taking photos.

Prince Harry asked Meghan Markle to not engage in a photo-op during their trip to India.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir ‘Spare,’ recalls the telling his wife to refrain from posing in front of the Taj Mahal to avoid unwanted controversies, likening her to Princess Diana.

The Duke told his wife: “Don’t take a photo in front of Taj Mahal.”

He continued: "She'd asked why and I'd said: 'My mum'. I'd explained that my mother had posed for a photo there, and it had become iconic, and I didn't want anyone thinking Meg was trying to mimic my mother."

Harry added: "Meg had never heard of this photo, and found the whole thing baffling, and I loved her for being baffled."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

