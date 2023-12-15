Lautner hails his ex Taylor Swift as a wonderful woman, adding that she is pretty great to have in life

Twilight's Taylor Lautner recalls 2009 breakup with Taylor Swift

Twilight star Taylor Lautner, who had a brief stint with pop sensation Taylor Swift almost 1.5 decades ago has once again recalled his affair with the songstress, as fans beg him to move on.

The actor has stunned his fans by revealing that it was the singer who dumped him in 2009.

According to Daily Mail, the 31-old-year appeared in an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast and stated, "I am thinking back on exactly what happened. But no, yeah, she did."

Lautner continued, "I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive and continue that love differently."

He added, "We stayed friendly, we would see each other now and then. But we then did fall out of touch and didn’t talk for a while. But I’ve always had the deepest respect for who she is as a person before anything else."

He also hailed the Time's Person of the Year for 2023 saying, "She is just a wonderful human, and she's pretty great to have in your life."

However, his comments did not go unnoticed by Swifties as some of them took a swipe at the actor, begging him to move on.

One person wrote, "Taylor Lautner is so annoying when will he get a personality that isn’t just being Taylor’s ex."

Another chimed in, "Someone! Please get Taylor Lautner a job."