Charlie Puth compares wedding plans with music tours

Charlie Puth recently made some strong remarks on his upcoming wedding with Brooke Sansone.

The 32-year-old singer has been romantically linked with his fiance, who happens to be a family friend, since the summer of 2022 but went public with the relationship on his birthday last year and proposed marriage in September 2023.

Charlie told PEOPLE about his wedding plans ahead of TikTok’s In The Mix event performance and why he prefers keeping things private.

“I like to keep some things in the confines of our home, of course, because stuff gets out so easily. Planning a wedding is a lot like planning a tour. It's probably even more intense,” he said.

The We Don't Talk Anymore crooner said his relationship with Brooke is kind of "just in the DNA."

"I've known her. I mean, she grew up one town over from me in New Jersey, and my parents know her parents. Her dad has been best friends with my dad since the third grade, so it's kind of like I'm just gaining another family right away, even before the wedding,” he shared.