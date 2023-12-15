 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit

Finally the official ruling has come in, in regards to Prince Harry’s mobile hacking lawsuit

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 15, 2023

British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit

The final ruling in regards to Prince Harry’s mobile hacking lawsuit has finally been brought to light.

For those unversed, the Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in this court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers for a few months now, and the court has demanded a payment of £140,600 to be made in damages.

The ruling has been issued by Mr Justice Fancourt, and according to his findings, the royal appears to have been “the product of phone hacking … or the product of other unlawful information gathering” in 15 of the 33 articles submitted to court.

Read More: Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case

The news has been made public by BBC and according to their findings, while full details of the judgement are yet to be made public, the decision is in his favor.

After the news broke, a spokesperson from The Mirror Newspapers group even stepped forward to offer an apology “unreservedly” and said, “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.”

And “Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation,” they also added before signing off. 

Justice Fancourt's Thoughts on Prince Harry's Mobile Hacking Case: 

Justice Fancourt believes,  "I have found the duke's case of voicemail interception and unlawful information gathering proved in part only."

"I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information-gathering."

Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released video
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released
British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict
British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes
Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes
Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online
Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online
Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts' video
Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts'
Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes video
Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes
Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo video
Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo