British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit

The final ruling in regards to Prince Harry’s mobile hacking lawsuit has finally been brought to light.

For those unversed, the Duke of Sussex has been embroiled in this court case against the Mirror Group Newspapers for a few months now, and the court has demanded a payment of £140,600 to be made in damages.

The ruling has been issued by Mr Justice Fancourt, and according to his findings, the royal appears to have been “the product of phone hacking … or the product of other unlawful information gathering” in 15 of the 33 articles submitted to court.

The news has been made public by BBC and according to their findings, while full details of the judgement are yet to be made public, the decision is in his favor.

After the news broke, a spokesperson from The Mirror Newspapers group even stepped forward to offer an apology “unreservedly” and said, “We welcome today’s judgment that gives the business the necessary clarity to move forward from events that took place many years ago.”

And “Where historical wrongdoing took place, we apologise unreservedly, have taken full responsibility and paid appropriate compensation,” they also added before signing off.

Justice Fancourt's Thoughts on Prince Harry's Mobile Hacking Case:

Justice Fancourt believes, "I have found the duke's case of voicemail interception and unlawful information gathering proved in part only."

"I found that 15 out of the 33 articles that were tried were the product of phone hacking of his mobile phone or the mobile phones of his associates, or the product of other unlawful information-gathering."