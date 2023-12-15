 
menu
Friday, December 15, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict

The British judge responsible for the verdict on the mobile hacking lawsuit has some thoughts on the matter

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 15, 2023

File Footage

An indepth look into what Justice Fancourt thinks following the ruling on Prince Harry’s court case against Mirror Group Newspapers has just come to light.

The news in question has been shared by the BBC and according to their findings, “I have found the duke's case of voicemail interception and unlawful information gathering proved in part only.”

After this explosive opening, he also added, “I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper.”

Not to mention, “it did happen on occasions from about the end of 2003 to April 2009 (which was the date of the last article that I examined).”

Before concluding he also added, “There was a tendency for the duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time.”

Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez face family drama ahead of first Christmas together
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released video
Prince Harry's statement after mobile hacking case verdict released
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
British court gives official ruling over Prince Harry mobile hacking lawsuit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's emotional plan for reconciliation with King Charles disclosed
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
'The Crown' creator gives inside scoop on its sequel
Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes
Princess Charlene's son shows overwhelming affection amid marital woes
Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online
Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance online
Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts' video
Prince William dubbed ‘King of Hearts'
Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Prince William talks about love story of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip
Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes video
Greta Gerwig lands historic opportunity at Cannes
Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo video
Timothee Chalamet talks about ill-fated 'Barbie' cameo