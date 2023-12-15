British judge reacts to Prince Harry's mobile hacking lawsuit after verdict

The British judge responsible for the verdict on the mobile hacking lawsuit has some thoughts on the matter

An indepth look into what Justice Fancourt thinks following the ruling on Prince Harry’s court case against Mirror Group Newspapers has just come to light.



The news in question has been shared by the BBC and according to their findings, “I have found the duke's case of voicemail interception and unlawful information gathering proved in part only.”

After this explosive opening, he also added, “I consider that his phone was only hacked to a modest extent and that this was probably carefully controlled by certain people at each newspaper.”

Not to mention, “it did happen on occasions from about the end of 2003 to April 2009 (which was the date of the last article that I examined).”

Before concluding he also added, “There was a tendency for the duke in his evidence to assume that everything published was the product of voicemail interception because phone hacking was rife within Mirror Group at the time.”