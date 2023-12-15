Meghan Markle had launched her debut podcast, 'Archetypes', in August 2022 for Spotify

Queen Camilla follows in footsteps of Meghan Markle

King Charles wife Queen Camilla is set to follow in the footsteps of Meghan Markle by launching a podcast.



Royal expert Rebecca English has claimed, “Queen Camilla is launching a podcast!”

She further said, “The Queen's Reading Room Podcast will be available weekly from January 8 and will feature HM The Queen and a whole host of brilliant names such as Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Ian Rankin.

The royal expert also disclosed the purpose of launching the podcast, saying “It’s aim? To promote the joy of reading.”

Reacting to it, one royal fan commented, “I can’t WAIT for this… Queen Camilla is a voracious reader, and Her Majesty has some most interesting friends to call upon. Absolutely Brilliant.”

Another said, “Royal Family.. wishing your podcast every success. I’m sure it will be extremely popular around the world.”

“This is wonderful news,” the third commented.

