Kim Kardashian fuels plastic surgery speculation with latest outing - see pic

'The Kardashians' star Kim Kardashian has sparked plastic surgery rumors with her recent outings

The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian turned heads at recent appearances in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, but not for her fashionable ensembles. Photos showed lumps on her jawline and a pinched nose, fueling plastic surgery rumors.

At a Vegas event, Kim smiled for pictures in a slinky black dress. However, observers zeroed in on apparent lumps along her jaw, speculating about procedures like implants. Critics said she seems to be overdoing treatments and is starting to look unnatural.

"This lumpy squidward jaw can’t be intentional," wrote one Reddit user, referencing a Spongebob Squarepants character.

"She just needs to stop with these procedures," wrote another.

A third echoed, "The more she does, the horse she looks. Those lips, the makeup, the chisel, - TOO MUCH!"

"She wants to look like a pretty pretty little precious feminine princess and here she is. This is why you don't overdo it with the surgeries, you guys," a fourth chimed in.

Similar speculation was stirred last week when Kim attended a Los Angeles Lakers game. Photos shared online highlighted her nose appearing collapsed or pinched.

Fans debated if she may have "botched" work forcing a nostril to cave in. Others suggested she was hiding the effects of surgery with sunglasses.

Kim has long denied getting cosmetic procedures like fillers or a nose job. But pictures from her recent public appearances have reignited questions. Some believe work like cheek or nose filler may have migrated or dissolved imperfectly with time.