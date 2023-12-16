 
Brazilian Gospel singer Pedro Henrique dies after falling from stage

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their 2-month-old daughter, Zoe

Music fans are devastated as the melody world has recently witnessed a tragic incident in which Pedro Henrique, a Brazilian gospel singer, collapsed and died while performing on stage.

The tragic incident was also captured in a video. The heartbreaking video showed the 30-year-old singer passionately performing at the edge of the stage at a religious event in the city of Feira de Santana in Brazil.

The singer invited the audience to sing with him by extending his mic towards them, but unfortunately, as he was performing at the edge of the stage and while getting the mic back to his mouth, Pedro lost his balance and fell backwards.

The video shows people rushing towards the singer to help him, and they did manage to take him to the hospital but, according to his record label, Pedro was pronounced dead at a local clinic after suffering a massive heart attack. His performance was being telecasted live on social channels, including his Instagram, which has 1.2 million followers.

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and their 2-month-old daughter, Zoe.

Pedro's record label, Todah Music, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late singer, saying, "Todah music family is mourning. Heaven in choir receives an illustrious son: Pedro Henrique! See you soon dear brother!!! See you all soon!"

