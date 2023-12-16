Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu says Bravo Prince Harry! You have done well after court ruled that he was a victim of phone hacking

Prince Harry is real ‘Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has dubbed Duke of Sussex Prince Harry a ‘Prince to the British’ people that his father King Charles never was as Prince and never will be as the monarch.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dr Shola commented on Prince Harry’s win against MGN publisher.

Also Read: Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation

The court ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

Sharing the photo of the Duke, Dr Shola said, “Just like Prince Harry is the husband to Meghan that Prince Charles never was to Princess Diana, with this historic win Harry proves he is a Prince to the British people that his father Charles never was as Prince and never will be as King.

“Putting truth & accountability first. 'The Difference Is Clear'.”

Read More: Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case

She further said, “This win is a landmark case for the United Kingdom. It also exposes the invisible power construct of the British media & its collusion with the Royal Family. Bravo Harry! You have done well #phonehacking.”