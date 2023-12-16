 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu says Bravo Prince Harry! You have done well after court ruled that he was a victim of phone hacking

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Prince Harry is real ‘Prince to British people, Dr Shola reacts to Dukes historic win
Prince Harry is real ‘Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu has dubbed Duke of Sussex Prince Harry a ‘Prince to the British’ people that his father King Charles never was as Prince and never will be as the monarch.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Dr Shola commented on Prince Harry’s win against MGN publisher.

Also Read: Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation

The court ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

Sharing the photo of the Duke, Dr Shola said, “Just like Prince Harry is the husband to Meghan that Prince Charles never was to Princess Diana, with this historic win Harry proves he is a Prince to the British people that his father Charles never was as Prince and never will be as King.

Prince Harry is real Prince to British people, Dr Shola reacts to Dukes historic win

“Putting truth & accountability first. 'The Difference Is Clear'.”

Read More: Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case

She further said, “This win is a landmark case for the United Kingdom. It also exposes the invisible power construct of the British media & its collusion with the Royal Family. Bravo Harry! You have done well #phonehacking.”

Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case video
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case video
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence video
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance video
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance