 
menu
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation

Metropolitan Police said over Prince Harry's call, “We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court"

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harrys call for investigation
Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation

The Metropolitan Police have responded to Prince Harry’s call to investigate after UK judge ruled on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN publisher.

High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in favour of Harry in 15 of the 33 sample articles that the prince submitted as evidence in his lawsuit against MGN.

In a statement after the ruling, Prince Harry urged Metropolitan Police to “do their duty for the British public” and investigate bringing charges against the publisher.

Responding to Prince Harry’s call, the Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said that it would “carefully consider” the judgment, adding: “There is no ongoing investigation”.

Royal expert Cameron Walker turned to X, formerly Twitter and shared the statement issued by the police.

He tweeted “NEW: The Metropolitan Police responds to calls from Prince Harry to investigate allegations of unlawful information gathering at Mirror Group Newspapers.”

Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harrys call for investigation


“We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court. There is no ongoing investigation”, the police statement reads.

Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Prince Harry is real 'Prince to British people', Dr Shola reacts to Duke's historic win
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Is Taylor Swift sending 'mixed signals' to Travis Kelce?
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Matthew Perry's cause of death unearths shocking memoir excerpt
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case video
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case video
Dr Shola mocks Piers Morgan as Prince Harry wins phone-hacking case
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Benny Blanco 'not playing' with Selena Gomez: Insider
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Cardi B slams Offset for 'playing games'
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence video
Michael B. Jordan in police trouble following car crash evidence
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Travis Scott's fans left in limbo ahead of Chicago concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry disappoint King Charles, royal fans with Christmas card
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Kanye West spills on family planning amid Bianca Censori reunion
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance video
Britney Spears reacts to Justin Timberlake's breakup song performance