Metropolitan Police said over Prince Harry's call, “We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court"

Metropolitan Police respond to Prince Harry's call for investigation

The Metropolitan Police have responded to Prince Harry’s call to investigate after UK judge ruled on Friday that the Duke of Sussex was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN publisher.



High Court Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in favour of Harry in 15 of the 33 sample articles that the prince submitted as evidence in his lawsuit against MGN.

In a statement after the ruling, Prince Harry urged Metropolitan Police to “do their duty for the British public” and investigate bringing charges against the publisher.

Responding to Prince Harry’s call, the Metropolitan Police spokeswoman said that it would “carefully consider” the judgment, adding: “There is no ongoing investigation”.

Royal expert Cameron Walker turned to X, formerly Twitter and shared the statement issued by the police.

He tweeted “NEW: The Metropolitan Police responds to calls from Prince Harry to investigate allegations of unlawful information gathering at Mirror Group Newspapers.”





“We will carefully consider the civil judgment handed down today at the High Court. There is no ongoing investigation”, the police statement reads.