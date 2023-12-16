Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince Harry's statement after ruling in phone hacking case

Prince Harry said in a statement read outside court by his lawyer that the ruling was "vindicating and affirming"

The judge ruled on Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for MGN, and awarded the royal £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

Prince Harry said in a statement read outside court by his lawyer that the ruling was "vindicating and affirming".

The Duke of Sussex further said, “I've been told that slaying dragons will get you burned. But in light of today’s victory and the importance of doing what is needed for a free and honest press – it’s a worthwhile price to pay. The mission continues."

Reacting to royal commentator Matthew Stadlen tweet, Graham Smith said, “A good day for pushing back against the worst of our press. A free and honest press will be good for the country, not so much for the monarchy and the rest of the royals.”



