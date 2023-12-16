 
Saturday, December 16, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'

'Aquaman' days may be numbered in DCU, leading Jason Momoa to plead with fans to save the character

By
Mason Hughes

Saturday, December 16, 2023

Jason Momoa pins hope on fans to save 'Aquaman'

Prospects of Aquaman continuing in the new DC universe do not seem so high. That's why actor Jason Momoa is betting on the audience to help keep the character from being canceled.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the Dune star opened up his thoughts on the 'Sea-king' hero's future in the James Gunn and Peter Safran-led universe.

"The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," he referred to a glimmer of hope to save the franchise. "But right now, I'm like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

Describing his attachment to the character, the Hawaii native said, "I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go."

Adding, "And even in the next 10 years or so, like, there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

Nonetheless, Jason cast doubt on Aquaman's future, who was first introduced in the franchise in 2017's Justice League, saying, "I don't necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don't think it's really, like, a choice."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit the cinemas on Dec. 22.

