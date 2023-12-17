Nicki Minaj's documentary gets encouraging update

Nicki Minaj shares her long-awaited documentary will air next year

In 2020, Nicki Minaj revealed she would release her uncensored documentary that would blow fans' minds. Now, the Trinidad and Tobago rapstar shared that the film will be a few months away.



In a chat with Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live, the Anaconda rapper shared, "The documentary is absolutely still coming," adding, "I'll, of course add some new stuff going on in it to reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2 and stuff like that, but it's done."

She continued, "I'm sharing stuff that probably nobody would expect me to share in the documentary. And yeah, it's going to be a great experience for my fans."

Explaining the cause of the documentary delay, the BET award winner said, "What happened was, because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music."

The 41-year-old noted, "That would've made no sense to people. Because of that, that network, they had to go with something else and I couldn't force a documentary out either."

Nicki added, "I wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from them really being able to really listen to music. And so now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it'll be a different level of emotional roller coaster, I think."