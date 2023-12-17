Dwayne Johnson's upcoming projects include 'Red Notice 2' and an Amazon action comedy 'Red One'

Dwayne Johnson set to star in MMA epic 'The Smashing Machine'

WWE-turned Hollywood megastar Dwayne the Rock Johnson is set to star in The Smashing Machine as real-life mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion.



The A24's new project from one-half of the Uncut Gems team will be the first sole directional effort from Safdie, who also appeared to have written the feature.

The movie will feature the MMA fighter Kerr's rise through the fighting world. The project will also shed light on the fighter's battle with addiction to painkillers that lead to an overdose.

It has been revealed that A24 is set to finance the film alongside the Jumanji star and Dany Garcia's Seven Buck's production.

According to one of the reps of A24, Noah Sacco, "Dwayne and Benny are singular talents and their shared vision for Mark’s inspiring story is electrifying."

He added, "We are deeply honoured to have their trust as collaborators in bringing this incredibly special project to life."

Dwayne Johnson's upcoming projects include Red Notice 2 and an Amazon action comedy Red One, which co-stars the Captain America actor Chris Evans.