Sunday, December 17, 2023
Melanie Walker

Kendall Jenner splits from Bad Bunny?

Kendall Jenner sparks and fuels a lot of speculations regarding the future of her relationship with Bad Bunny

Melanie Walker

Sunday, December 17, 2023

Model Kendall Jenner has just sparked some major split rumors ever since her solo outing in Aspen hit mainstream media.

It all occurred after Kendall was seen walking the streets of Aspen in a large brown coat, black stockings, and a close-toed shoe.

The model’s beaming smile caused many fans to speculate whether a breakup has already happened, now that the Puerto Rican rapper is no longer seen with the Kardashians star.

For those unversed, the last time the duo was seen together was on October 26th, during a breakfast date in Beverly Hills.

According to reports by Page Six, public outings between Kendall and Bad Bunny have been few and far between and rumors of their split started to erupt after Kendall shared a sunset snap to her Instagram, with the caption, “What’s meant for me, will simply find me.”

This sparked a number of comments, and had many fans asking “Damn bro, who hurt you!!!”

Some even went as far as to say, “Sounds like a break up post.”

