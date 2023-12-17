Prince George's father Prince William started following Queen Elizabeth's strict travel rule when he turned 12

Prince George to follow Queen Elizabeth’s strict travel rule when he turns 12?

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will stop flying with his parents when he turns 12, it is claimed.



The strict travel rule for the future king was set by late Queen Elizabeth II.

As per the rule, the first in line to the throne must not travel with other family members.

Also Read: Royal fans react as Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle for reconciliation

According to a report by Daily Express, Prince George, 10, might have to follow the same rule his father Prince William did when he turned 12.

The publication further says Prince William and Kate Middleton may need to make different travel plans for their son Prince George as the young royal cannot travel together with his father for safety.

The future king and queen are expected to revive the royal rule when George turns 12 in July 2025.

Former royal pilot Graham Laurie has also confirmed the royal rule on Hello's A Right Royal Podcast, saying, "We flew all four, the Prince, the Princess, Prince William and Prince Harry, up until when Prince William was 12 years old.”

Read More: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card

The royal pilot continued after Prince William turned 12, he had to have a separate aircraft and could only fly all four together with the written permission of late Queen Elizabeth.