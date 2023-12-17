Royal fans react as Kate Middleton reaches out to Meghan Markle for reconciliation

 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton reportedly called Meghan Markle on the request of King Charles

Royal fans have expressed their views after Princess of Wales Kate Middleton allegedly extended olive branch to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the request of King Charles.

Meghan and Kate Middleton have also finally agreed to a reluctant truce following the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

The claims have been made by In Touch Weekly citing the royal insiders.

Reacting to the report, a royal fan said, “Just a trick by Harry and Meghan They will trash the family as soon as they get back in their good graces. They are only out for money any way they can get it.”

Commenting on the Yahoo News report from the In Touch Weekly, a royal fan said, “King Charles may have forced Catherine to reach out to Meghan to try to heal the rift between the brothers, but he can't make the sisters-in-law like each other. They are just too different. There's not going to be reconciliation.”

“And……. When will Meghan apologize to Anybody???,” commented the other.

The third said, “I don’t see Catherine calling Meghan cause it might be recorded. PR move on Sussex part to get back in good graces of royal family.”

