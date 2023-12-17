Meghan Markle, Prince Harry exude 'victory' with their laughter-filled Christmas card

 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released their Christmas card

Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas card is a signal of triumph for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who shared photos from Invictus Games earlier this year in Düsseldorf, exude a power move.

Speaking about the couple’s body language, expert Judi James told: "It’s not a family Christmas message, it’s not even a romantic, coupled-up one as there is no romantic touch ritual here or their usual signals of connection and love. This is Harry and Meghan at their glittering best as a power couple."

She explained: "They look glamorous and their linked behaviour is about shared goals and celebrating achievement," Judi notes.

Ms James added: "They have a crowd behind them and they look upward to suggest the kind of motivational message that would appeal on a political arena.

"If Meghan were thinking of a political career this could be the perfect pose to launch it."

She said: "Although she’s clapping, her ‘seal clap’ hand position makes it almost look as though she’s catching something that is being thrown at her, perhaps a new role or a new office?" she says.

"Her expression is also one of optimism, as though she is expecting new successes in 2024,” the expert concluded.

