Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are desperate to spend Christmas with royal family in Britain

Prince Harry’s new Christmas plan related to royal family laid bare

A royal expert has disclosed Duke of Sussex Prince Harry's Christmas plan related to King Charles and other family members.



The royal expert has claimed that the California-based royal couple may look to “patch up” their relationship with the royal family before Christmas.

Royal expert Tom Quinn told Daily Express US, per the Mirror UK, “I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realise he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards Christmas Day."

However, the royal expert said, “I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas, or at least not in the UK.”

Tom Quinn’s remarks came days after reports that Harry and Meghan are desperate to spend Christmas in the UK with royal family.

The Times had quoted a friend of Harry and Meghan as saying: “I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty.

"As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.”