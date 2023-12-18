Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'lived professionally worst year' of lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived a terrible year, says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly lived the worst year of their lives in 2023, days expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently shot for a promotional video for their Archewell Foundation, have done so for face saving after a tough year.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "I think that this has been professionally the worst year of Harry and Meghan’s lives.

"This is not a video they typically release around this time. They usually release this video in January of a recap of everything they’ve done.

She concludes: "I think they’re trying to distract from the fact that everybody is recognising that they failed hard this year and they don’t want to move into 2024 with this stamp of losers on their foreheads."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

