Taylor Swift riles up during Travis Kelce's game

Footage shows Taylor Swift yelling towards the field after Travis Kelce gets upset with a referee

File Footage

Taylor Swift wasn’t having it when Travis Kelce had a case of unfair play at his recent NFL game.



On Sunday, the pop star showed up at Gillette Stadium to cheer on her footballer boyfriend at his game against the New England Patriots, as usual.

Things got heated up during the third quarter when Travis missed a pass from his Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes because Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant defended him on a third down.

The 34-year-old tight end looked upset towards the referee when they did not call pass interference on Bryant.

The camera panned towards the Daylight crooner who looked seemingly upset with the foul play as she jumped to her feet and yelled from the suite.

Nonetheless, the Chiefs ended up winning against the Patriots by 27-17.

Previously, Taylor spoke about her NFL appearances during the Time magazine interview when she was named Person of the Year.

Sharing that she’s caught off-guard every time a camera broadcasts her, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

Taylor added that she’s just there to support Travis, “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”